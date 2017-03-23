Perry/LeVan

Megan Elizabeth Perry of Cable, daughter of Max and Sandi Perry, and Charles Henry “Hank” LeVan of Woodstock, son of Dr. Louis and Melissa LeVan will be married at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, in Marysville, on Saturday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m.

The bride-elect is a 2011 graduate of Triad High School and a 2015 graduate of Miami University in Oxford, with a BS in Health Promotion. She attends Chamberlain College of Nursing in Columbus and will graduate in 2018 with a BS in Nursing.

The groom-elect is a 2012 graduate of Triad High School, a 2014 graduate of Black Hawk East College in Illinois with an AS in Animal Science, a 2016 graduate of Western Illinois University with a BS in Animal Science and Agriculture and is pursuing an MS in Animal Science at the Ohio State University. He is employed by the Ohio State University as the Livestock Evaluation Leader and Livestock Judging Team Coach.

Following the wedding, the couple will live at 9222 Urbana Woodstock Pike, Woodstock.