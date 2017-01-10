Recycling times changing at mobile sites

Beginning in January of 2017, the schedules at Mobile Collection Sites in St. Paris, Mechanicsburg and Christiansburg will be extended by half an hour.

“The North Central Ohio Solid Waste District and Union Recyclers decided to extend the hours at our busy collection sites to give residents more opportunity to bring in their recyclables,” stated Susan Helterbran, local program coordinator.

Extending these hours will also change the times at the Mad River Township, North Lewisburg and Rosewood collection sites. The time at the Urbana airport and Wayne Township collection sites will not change.

The new hours for the collection sites and date/locations are as follows:

First Wednesday of every month

*St Paris – 135 N. Main St. (behind municipal building) – 9 a.m. to noon

*Mad River Township – 2773 Vance Road (Township Hall) – 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Third Wednesday of every month

*North Lewisburg – 139 East St. (park) – 8:30 to 11 a.m.

*Mechanicsburg – 64 Mill St. (Street Dept.) – noon to 3 p.m.

Fourth Wednesday of every month

*Rosewood – Bodey & Fain Sts. (Adams Twp. Hall) – 8:30 to 11 a.m.

*Christiansburg – Wilson & Second Sts. (park) – noon to 3 p.m.

Urbana airport and Wayne Township collection sites are held on the first Tuesday of the month from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m., respectively. A full-time drop-off location is available at 2380 S. U.S. Route 68 (behind Vancrest).

If there is a Level One Weather Emergency in either Union or Champaign County, the Mobile Recycling Collection will be canceled for that day.

For more information on recycling in Champaign County, call the local program office at 937-484-1549 or Union Recyclers at 937-642-7283.

Submitted by the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District (Champaign, Madison & Shelby counties)

