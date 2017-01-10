M’burg library seeks photos for Sweetheart Display

The Mechanicsburg Public Library is accepting photo submissions for February’s Mechanicsburg Area Sweetheart Display. The library would appreciate receiving the following information with the photos: Names, date/location of wedding and any special memories of the couples.

Photos may be of the engagement, marriage, anniversary, or just the couple in normal, everyday life. These pictures may be taken to the library now through Feb. 3. The staff will scan the photo(s) while submitters wait. Photos and information also can be emailed to mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org.

Following the February display, the photos will be added to the library’s photo collection.

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg Public Library.

