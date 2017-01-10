Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Ruby came to PAWS with her son Bandit. She is about 3 years old. She is a beautiful long-hair cat and, like her son, she has mitten paws. Ruby is a lovely girl with a laid-back personality. She has been spayed and is up to date on her shots and she tested negative for Feline Leukemia. She is litter box trained. Stop in and meet this lovely little lady.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Dear Santa,

Hi, it’s me, Levi, and I’ve been a very, very good boy this year even though I’ve spent almost 2 years in 2 local shelters. That’s lots of time without a family to love me.

I know you see me when I’m sleeping and you know when I’m awake, so you know that I’m a good boy who gets along with my kennel mates, I ride well in the car, I like kids and I know some commands. When will that be enough for someone to love me?

The thing is, Santa, what really makes me cry is watching all my buddies here at PAWS Shelter leaving me, their new pet parents loving on them and leading them out of the kennel with their new leashes and collars, toys and, this is the worst, their kids.

Santa, just in the last 10 days I’ve had to say goodbye to my buddy and good friends , blaze, Bert and Ernie, Bentley, Stella, cinnamon, prince, princess and so many others before that. I don’t want you to think I’m selfish, …. I’m really happy for them but I’m sad for me.

So please Santa, would you ask the people here to share me so that maybe somebody will say, “Hey, that’s him……. that’s the dog i want!”

Thank you Santa,

I love you,

Levi

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Meet Cosmos, a new resident to the CCAWL. This sweet boy is so full of love and life. Cosmos looks like a mini Border Collie. He is 6 years old and weighs 23 pounds. Cosmos is housebroken and crate trained and doesn’t know a stranger. He is good with other dogs both smaller and larger and is indifferent to cats. Cosmos came to us from another Shelter where is was overlooked, as many black dogs are. This fella is very energetic and athletic but also very much a lover. Cosmos loves going through the agility course as well as doing tricks, but enjoys cuddling and companionship as much as play time. He is fully vetted including Neutered, HW tested, Vaccinated including Rabies, Wormed, started on HW prevention and treated with a 3 month flea prevention. Cosmos is micro chipped and has had a dental cleaning. He also had a fatty tumor removed from his side which has completely healed. If you would like to meet this very nice fella please stop out to our facility located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044. The adoption/donation for Cosmos is our standard $130.00, this includes all Vetting, Microchip and 2017 Champaign County Dog License.

You can find a complete listing of our available residents at petfinder.com and adoptapet.com.

To keep up with our latest news and information as well as our newest arrivals please “like” us on facebook. Our webpage is www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com where you can read about our mission and information about our Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic which is located on site. For any further information or details you can call the CCAWL at 937-834-5236.

Don’t forget you can purchase your 2017 Champaign County Dog License at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League for $14. We do have Saturday hours for those who cannot make it during the week.

With her long hair and mitten paws, gentle Ruby arrived at PAWS Animal Shelter with son Bandit. She's ready now to move into a permanent home. Cosmos is an adaptable sort, likes people and all sizes of dogs, is indifferent to cats, and he loves to both romp and cuddle. Check him out at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

Information submitted by local pet shelters.

