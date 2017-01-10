Triad joins Memorial’s Athletic Training Program

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad Local Schools is the sixth school system to join Memorial Sports Medicine’s High School Athletic Training Program, which provides designated on-site athletic trainers for school sporting events and practices.

Memorial’s certified athletic trainers are trained in sports medicine-related healthcare, and perform evaluation, on-site treatment and rehabilitation of sports-related injuries and guidance for team members and coaches regarding injury prevention. The athletic trainers work with athletes on weekdays after school and are at all home in-season sports events. They also work with orthopedic specialists, physical and occupational therapists and primary care physicians.

This coverage is provided free of charge, according to Ashley Dutcher, MS, AT, Athletic Training Coordinator at Memorial Sports Medicine. “Our mission at Memorial Health is to promote the health and wellness of our valued area residents, including our student athletes. We donate these services because we believe that the proper evaluation and treatment of sports-related injuries can make a lifelong difference in the health of an athlete.”

Other school systems that have partnerships with Memorial Sports Medicine include Fairbanks, Jonathan Alder, Marysville, Mechanicsburg and North Union.

Memorial Health is based in Marysville.

To learn more about Memorial Sports Medicine and how its trained clinical professionals assist all athletes, visit memorialohio.com/sports-medicine.

Submitted by Memorial Health.

