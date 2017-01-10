Library activities include stories, Legos, soup

January activities at the Mechanicsburg Public Library include preschool story times Jan. 11, 18 and 25 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. These Wednesday sessions are for ages 2-5 years and continue through March 22 in the library meeting room at 60 S. Main St. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting and introduce a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading.

Sessions include activities for parents to help their children develop early language and literacy skills. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated. Participation is free and open to the public.

The monthly Lego Club takes place on Jan. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages 5-12.

January is National Soup Month. Soup activities include crafts, drawings and “stone soup” Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons may win a bowl of soup compliments of The House Cafe and Bakery. Fill out an entry and tell staff the ingredient they should put in their soup.

On Jan. 18, staff will make soup to share with visitors. Donations of soup ingredients are welcome and any non-perishable extras will go to the local food pantry.

Those interested in more information can contact the library at 937-834-2004 or mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org.

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg Public Library.

