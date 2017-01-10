Free community meals available

The Episcopal Church of Our Saviour in Mechanicsburg hosts a free community meal on the last Wednesday of each month. Meals are served at 6 p.m. The meal is completely free and all are welcome; anyone may join the church for an evening of food and fellowship with friends and neighbors.

At this time, winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves for all sizes are still available for anyone who needs one!

The menu is subject to availability, but are scheduled as follows:

Jan. 25: chicken and noodles

Feb. 22: pancakes

March 29: beans and cornbread

April 26: goulash

May 31: hot dogs

June 28: walking tacos

Delivery is also available. To arrange delivery, contact Vicki Rammel at 834-5186 or Amy Boeck at 740-610-5234 before 3 p.m. on the day of the meal.