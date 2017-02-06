Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Leah was brought to PAWS a very frightened scared little girl. She was brought in as a stray with little trust in people. She has come out of her shell. She is a sweet little girl who loves to be petted and loves to play. All she needs now is a forever home and someone to love her. Leah is up to date on all her shots has been spayed and tested negative for Feline Leukemia. She is litter box trained. Come to PAWS and meet sweet Leah.

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call the shelter at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana. There are many wonderful cats, adorable kittens and fun-loving dogs at the shelter waiting for good homes. Paws Animal Shelter needs donations of Purina Kitten Chow, Purina Complete Cat Chow, Purina Dog Chow and Purina Puppy Chow. We also could use donations of bleach, laundry detergent and clumping cat litter. We are a nonprofit organization that operates only by donations. We do not receive any city, county or state funding. We depend on public donations and our adoption fees to run the shelter. Please consider making a donation to help fund our shelter. We are always looking for volunteers to come to the shelter and help out. You could play with the cats or dogs to help socialize them.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Hello, folks, I’m Lamont. If you have been reading about all the dogs at Paws, you will know that I am Fred’s son. We were both on the euthanization list at another shelter we were at. PAWS saved us and brought us here a few days after Christmas. Wow. What a Christmas miracle. Now for some important stuff about me. I am an 11 month old Bulldog/Bassett mix little guy. My tail wags all the time and I dance around and wiggle my butt every time I see one of you humans. I am such a sweet and affectionate little boy. I get along well with just about all souls….but I haven’t really spent any time with the kitties yet.

I can see myself with a family with lots of kids and love. I can be the love giver and my kids can be the love taker…..I know they will love me. Please come out and meet me and my dad, Fred. He looks just like me except I have little black dots on my sides…..Probably where the angels kissed me. LOL!

Come and see me, we can take a walk, OK?

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Barney & Bernice are two gentle giants waiting for their new forever home. They were surrendered to us after their owner passed away and the temporary home could no longer keep them. Barney is the predominantly white fella, while Bernice is the black and tan female. These two are a little over 3 years old and were said to be Newfoundland mixes, but appear to be more Great Pyrenees mix than anything. Barney was born blind and depends on his big sister, Bernice. He weighs 72lbs and is the gentlest boy in the world. Bernice weighs in at 83lbs and is very affectionate, she wears a Bell around her neck to allow her brother to hear her location. She is very good about watching out for Barney and making sure he knows where she is at all times. Both of these big fluffy love bugs have been completely Vetted including Spay/Neuter, HW tested, Wormed, completely Vaccinated including Rabies, treated with HW prevention and a 3 month flea preventative. They are also micro chipped and have had dental cleanings. Barney & Bernice seem to be housebroken, they are both great with most people. Bernice is a little protective over Barney when first introduced to new dogs, but she soon relaxes and intermingles well. If you are looking for a whole lot of love, these two have it. For more information on Barney & Bernice or any of our available pets please call the Champaign County Animal Welfare League at 937-834-5236.

For a complete listing of our available residents, or to look for an adoptable pet in your area, please check out petfinder.com and/or adoptapet.com. To keep updated on our newest arrivals and are upcoming Events be sure to find and LIKE us on FACEBOOK, and to follow our growth and new opportunities please check out our webpage at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is a nonprofit organization to help better the lives of pets and their owners. The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic is a Low Cost Sterilization Clinic open to the public as well as other Shelters and Rescue Organizations. This Clinic has provided Low Cost services for hundreds of Pets and their Owners. For more information check out our webpage or stop out and visit our facility located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

If you are interested in supporting our cause a list of our needed items can be found on our facebook page and our webpage.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Stripes. I am a Lab/Boxer mix and I am 4 years old. I weigh 63 pounds. My person had to bring me here because her health was getting bad and she could no longer take care of me. I came all the way from Kentucky! I am making lots of friends here and we are out on the playground every day! They give me toys to play with, soft blankets and even an elevated little bed to sleep on. Everyone here is so nice to me and I just know they are pulling for me to get a new family. I get along great with other dogs and I don’t even mind cats. They say I am a very nice boy. I really need a new family to help me make a new start and my woman who had to give me up will rest easier knowing that I’m OK. Won’t you please open your heart and your home for me? I promise to be a good boy and will always be grateful that you gave me a chance to be happy again!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We need Clorox the most right now if you can drop off a couple of gallons for us! We need Lysol Lemon spray cleaner, paper towels, Dawn dish soap (original), and laundry soap. We can also use the elevated pet beds by Kuranda (go to kuranda.com). Any donations are always appreciated. Please take a look at our website for other ideas for donations. Rusty says…Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!

