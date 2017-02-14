Kroger manager Mack Delong joins Mechanicsburg board of education

The Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools board selected Mack Delong as its newest board member Monday.

The board unanimously chose Delong out of four finalists following an executive session at its meeting. Delong replaces Dan Gaver, who resigned last month for retirement. The appointment goes through December; Delong could seek election to the seat on the November ballot.

The school board officially accepted Gaver’s resignation at Monday’s meeting. Delong was also appointed to the Negotiations Committee in place of Gaver.

“I am excited to welcome Mr. Delong to the vacant board position,” said Board President Scott DeLong. “(The board) feels that Mr. Delong will provide strong managerial experience and a history working with a union that will benefit the board and district. His experience with hiring and retaining a workforce will provide additional insight as to how we prepare our student population after graduation.”

Scott DeLong and Mack Delong are not related.

Mack Delong, a store leader at Kroger, has four children in the school district and a fifth child who will be going to the district in the future. He said he wanted to be on the board to keep the district moving forward and continue to provide quality educational opportunities for students.

“I want to help (students) achieve their goals and the aspirations they set forth,” he said. “I want to help enable students for success.”

Delong said he is interested in running for the position in November’s election as well.

President DeLong thanked the candidates for their interest.

“The board would like to express its sincere appreciation to all of the candidates that expressed interest in filling the vacancy. The strength of those candidates and their willingness to serve the community made me proud to live in ‘The Burg.’ Throughout the evening, it was clear that the school is the nexus within the community. Having so many qualified individuals interested in continuing the effort to be ‘the Best Small School in Ohio’ was overwhelming,” DeLong said.

