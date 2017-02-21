Mechanicsburg Library lists its most popular: ‘Llama Llama Time to Share’

MECHANICSBURG – Have you ever wondered what your neighbors are reading? Those that borrowed books from the Mechanicsburg Public Library last year read Llama Llama Time to Share by Anna Dewdney the most. This book was borrowed last year more than any other book in our collection.

Our most circulated adult fiction books, they tied, were Off the Grid by C.J. Box and Scandalous Behavior by Stuart Woods. The Guilty and The Last Mile by David Baldacci were close behind and then A Lowcountry Wedding by Mary Alice Monroe followed after.

The list of top ten adult fiction books borrowed last year was finished off with Adam’s Image by Debbie Macomber, As Good as Gone by Larry Watson, Breakdown by Jonathan Kellerman, Clawback by Judith Jance and Private Paris by James Patterson.

The top informational book for adults was Essential Oils, Natural Remedies: the Complete A-Z Reference of Essential Oils for Health and Healing.

The 26-story Treehouse by Andy Griffiths was the big read last year for juvenile fiction. The 5th Wave had the highest appeal in young adult fiction books and made our top ten list of videos as well. The juvenile non-fiction hit was Lego Awesome Ideas by Daniel Lipkowitz. The most borrowed video was Pixels followed by Paw Patrol: Marshall and Chase on the Case! Our top ten videos were rounded out with Ant-Man, Good Dinosaur, Star Wars: the Force Awakens, Inside Out, The Divergent: Insurgent, Hunger Games: Mockingjay: Part 2, and Zootopia.

Some of these books and videos are on our shelves now but some you will need to request for when they are returned by your neighbors.

By Tammie Beers Mechanicsburg Public Library

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg Public Library.

