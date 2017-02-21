Mburg board approves staff actions

The Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools board approved a number of staff actions Feb. 13.

The board approved the agreement between Mechanicsburg and North Union Local Schools to share services of the treasurer from Aug. 1, 2017, to July 31, 2022. The contract is the same as the prior contract, Treasurer Scott Maruniak said.

The board also approved the salary schedule for administrators, the superintendent, the director of technology, the transportation supervisor and the maintenance-custodial supervisor. Superintendent Danielle Prohaska said the district never formalized its salary schedule for those employees. The approved schedule is similar to salary schedules for teachers and other staff.

In other action, the board:

•Approved appointing the treasurer and superintendent as board members to fulfill House Bill 9 – Record Training Requirements for the Sunshine Law.

•Approved the 2017-18 College Credit Plus agreement between Clark State Community College and the school district.

•Approved the updated job description for the Assistant Director of Information Technology.

•Approved the extra teaching period/day for Alex Vorst for the 2016-17 school year.

•Approved hiring High School Assistant Track Coach Don Cook; Middle School Head Track Coach Maggie Harris; High School Head Track Coach Jennifer Dietrich; Assistant Track/Field Coach Paul Aukerman; Softball Assistant Coach (50 percent) Theresa Carter; Softball Assistant Coach (50 percent) Christina Heizer; Baseball Assistant Coach (50 percent) Michael Casey; and Baseball Assistant Coach (50 percent) Andy Foss; all for the 2016-17 school year.

•Approved volunteer Assistant Bowling Coach William Mason; volunteer Assistant Track/Field Coach Matt Frost; and volunteer Assistant Baseball Coach Chris Conley; all for the 2016-17 school year.

By Casey S. Elliott [email protected]

