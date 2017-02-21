Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

“Soft kitty, warm kitty …” Mr. Grey definitely has the softest fur you will ever touch. He is an absolutely adorable black and white kitten who will quickly win your heart. You’ll love his whiskers! This captivating little boy would like to become the center of your attention. Mr. Grey enjoys playing with the other kittens at the shelter and with toys. He is very social and likes people. He would make a wonderful addition to any home. Mr. Grey would be the “purr-fect” pet. He is up to date on his shots and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia. Mr. Grey is litter box trained. He is a quiet kitten and would make a wonderful companion. Adopt Mr. Grey and he will be your best friend for life.

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call the shelter at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at [email protected] Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana. There are many wonderful cats, adorable kittens and fun-loving dogs at the shelter waiting for good homes. Paws Animal Shelter needs donations of Purina Kitten Chow, Purina Complete Cat Chow, Purina Dog Chow and Purina Puppy Chow. We also could use donations of bleach, laundry detergent, 39 gallon trash bags and clumping cat litter. We are a nonprofit organization that operates only by donations. We do not receive any city, county or state funding. We depend on public donations and our adoption fees to run the shelter. Please consider making a donation to help fund our shelter. We are always looking for volunteers to come to the shelter and help out. You could play with the cats or dogs to help socialize them.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Selena was taken to PAWS Animal Shelter after her family had a house fire and could no longer care for her. She is a spayed, 3-year-old female Pointer mix. She is people-friendly, interested in the felines and selective with her canine friends. She has not been at PAWS a few months and, hopefully, the socialization she gets there will help her gain confidence and acceptance of other dogs. She gives many kisses, walks well on a leash, takes treats very gently and nuzzles up to the kennel door to receive the touch of the passing visitors. She is a very good dog and wants so much to please her new family. Please stop by and meet her.

All PAWS dogs are looking for a loving home where they can be taken care of for the rest of their lives.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Blaze and I am a 10-month-old AKC registered Rhodesian Ridgeback boy. I weigh 100 pounds and have already been neutered. I have all of my shots and guess what? I am house trained and crate trained! Guess what else? I’m a social butterfly because I get along with cats and dogs and older children. I will even throw in my own crate and dog food if you will make me part of your family. Well, now that I’ve told you all about me, would you come over and tell me all about you? Maybe you can be my new forever family.

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We need Clorox the most right now if you can drop off a couple of gallons for us! We need Lysol Lemon spray cleaner, paper towels, Dawn dish soap (original), and laundry soap. We can also use the elevated pet beds by Kuranda (go to kuranda.com). Any donations are always appreciated. Please take a look at our website for other ideas for donations. Penny says…Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Auggie is a 2 1/2-year-old Beagle. This fella came to us from another shelter, most likely from a puppy mill as he had no socialization skills whatsoever. Auggie is still a little timid and although treat-motivated he doesn’t warm right up to you at first. This beautiful boy weighs about 30 pounds and is very social with other dogs. He doesn’t bother cats and is fine around children even though he is very backwards at first meeting. Auggie will need a little work on housebreaking, he does love to go outside and will run at full speed, playing and romping. If you would like to meet Auggie please feel free to visit our facility located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg. Our adoption fee is $130.00 and includes; spay/neuter, all vaccinations, heart worm testing, worming, heartworm prevention, flea prevention and micro chipping. All of our adopted dogs will also have their 2017 Dog License included in the adoption costs. If you have any questions or would like more information please feel free to call us at 937-834-5236.

As we continue to grow here at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League we will need more volunteers. If you are wanting to share your time with us please stop in or call today. We do require a Volunteer application and a current Tetanus. If you cannot Volunteer but still would like to help our efforts, you can donate items from our list of “needed items” found on our webpage at http://www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com/ All donations are greatly appreciated and are also tax deductible.

Spring is just around the corner and with that comes the increase in lost and stray dogs. The best way to ensure you are reunited with your dog is proper identification. Please make sure your dog is Licensed and has proper identification in case they were to escape or wander off. Micro chipping is also a great way to increase your chances of reuniting with a lost or even stolen pet. It is our job to keep our animals safe. If you have a lost or stolen pet please be sure to call the Champaign County Dog Warden at 937-484-1613. You should also call all the area Shelters and Rescues as well. Facebook is a great tool to reach thousands of people, if you have a lost pet please feel free to post information and a photo to our Facebook page.

Auggie the Beagle loves to interact with dogs, but is hesitant at first with people. He needs a patient person willing to take time to love and train him. Check him out at the Champaign County Animal League. http://burgtelegram.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_auggie.jpg Auggie the Beagle loves to interact with dogs, but is hesitant at first with people. He needs a patient person willing to take time to love and train him. Check him out at the Champaign County Animal League. Ten-month-old Blaze, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, gets along with dogs, cats and older children. Pay him a visit at Barely Used Pets. The individual or family who takes him home also will get a crate and dog food. http://burgtelegram.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_dog.jpg Ten-month-old Blaze, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, gets along with dogs, cats and older children. Pay him a visit at Barely Used Pets. The individual or family who takes him home also will get a crate and dog food. A house fire ousted Selena from her home and into PAWS Animal Shelter, where she is a bit shy with other furry residents, but likes to give kisses to her caretakers. Awaiting the right person to give her a new home. http://burgtelegram.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_8321.jpg A house fire ousted Selena from her home and into PAWS Animal Shelter, where she is a bit shy with other furry residents, but likes to give kisses to her caretakers. Awaiting the right person to give her a new home. He may be black and white, but his name is Mr. Grey. And, he may be quiet, but he loves playing with the other kittens at PAWS Animal Shelter. Stop by and say ‘howdy.’ http://burgtelegram.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_8614.jpg He may be black and white, but his name is Mr. Grey. And, he may be quiet, but he loves playing with the other kittens at PAWS Animal Shelter. Stop by and say ‘howdy.’

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.