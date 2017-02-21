Woman’s Tourist Club, Mechanicsburg, seeks nominations for Empowered Woman

The Woman’s Tourist Club in Mechanicsburg will recognize a woman who represents our club’s values by presenting the 2017 Empowered Woman Award. Our club organized in 1894 and continues to educate our members in the area of Arts, Conservation, Education, Home Life, Public Issues, and International Outreach at our monthly meetings. Club members help by volunteering time and donating money to community events. We have always been a strong supporter of the Mechanicsburg Public Library by helping with programs and events for children and adults. We currently have one fifty year plus member as well as six members who have been part of Woman’s Tourist Club for twenty five years or more and are always looking for new members. Our club members continue to volunteer in Mechanicsburg and Champaign County as well as contributing for the Northwest District of the GFWC/Ohio Federation of Women Clubs.

With the Empowered Woman Award we want to recognize a woman who goes above and beyond in her church, clubs, schools, and other community/county organizations. She does this to make her community and county a better place to live for all ages. We have previously honored Jean Rutan; Ellen Spinner, MS, CNP; Cecilia (Ce) Greene; Ann Bogard; Sondra Chester; Mary Pauline Blazer, Elaine Riley, Stacey Logwood, and Kay Miller. We are now asking for nominations for this year’s recipient.

Do you know of a deserving woman that you could help us recognize? Women nominated should be volunteers in Champaign County and/or Mechanicsburg. They are not required to be members of The Woman’s Tourist Club. Please submit her name so that we can celebrate her inspiration to others.

Each submission must be completed with information on the deserving woman – with a photo if available and a letter from the sponsor describing her accomplishments and activities in the Champaign County and/or Mechanicsburg area. Applications are due by April 20th for consideration this year.

If you have any questions or want more information about the Woman’s Tourist Club, please contact Woman’s Tourist Club President Phyllis Powers at 937-834-3317 or Pat McElroy at 614-266-1510. Applications are available electronically by emailing Pat at [email protected] They are also available at the circulation desk at Mechanicsburg Public Library.

The honoree will be honored at the May 15th banquet of the Woman’s Tourist Club when we look forward to acknowledging our exceptional and inspiring woman.

Woman's Tourist Club to honor recipient in May

