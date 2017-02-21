No injuries reported in YMCA fire

No injuries were reported in a small fire in the gymnasium of the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Friday.

Urbana Fire Chief Mark Keller said the Urbana Fire Division was dispatched at 8:42 a.m. on a commercial fire alarm and then a manual pull station was activated. Fire personnel found the gym filled with smoke and started to ventilate the area.

After ventilating the area and having discussions, Keller said it appeared that a laundry basket had ignited. Two YMCA members found the basket and used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

Keller said the fire is under investigation. While no damage estimate was available, Keller noted the fire damaged the gym floor and left smoke and dry chemical residue.

All occupants were evacuated from the building prior to the Urbana Fire Division’s arrival.

Champaign Family YMCA CEO Paul Waldsmith said people were able to return to the building about 45 minutes later and the gym was closed Friday for cleaning purposes. Waldsmith said the YMCA’s child care programs were dismissed for the remainder of the day, but will resume on Monday.

“I’m thankful for the services of our Urbana fire department and thankful that we had staff and members who responded quickly,” Waldsmith said.

By Nick Walton [email protected]

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

