Mechanicsburg High School to present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma!’

Mechanicsburg High School’s spring musical “Oklahoma!” will be staged March 17, 18 and 19 in the high school Commons.

“After a 12-year hiatus, we are thrilled to have community members, students, staff and the Mechanicsburg administration come together to bring theater and music back to MHS,” said Amy Marsh, producer, Mechanicsburg alum and kindergarten teacher.

“These kids have great talent, incredible energy and dedication,” Marsh said. “Please come out and show your support. You are guaranteed to enjoy the show. We look forward to bringing the annual musical back for years to come.”

This original of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals is set in 1900s Oklahoma Territory and stars senior Colin Ohr as cowboy Curley McLain, junior Stephanie Dietrich as Laurey Williams and freshman Caleb Spinner as farmhand Jud Fry. The director is Miriam Ault, pastor of the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. The musical director is Matthew Smith, musical director for the church.

“We are seeking sponsorships from area businesses, organizations and individuals for the production,” Marsh said. “Parents and other community members have been building sets, finding props in their garages and assisting to locate costumes, however, there are additional expenses that must be covered and that is when we have to ask for financial support.”

To be a sponsor or purchase tickets to any of the shows, contact Marsh, at 937-834-2453, ext. 2137 or [email protected]

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg school district.

