Mechanicsburg’s Rachel House earns Heidelberg U’s scholar-athlete award

A total of 160 Heidelberg University student-athletes were honored not for their play on the field, but for their achievements in the classroom. Rachel House of Mechanicsburg received the Landess Scholar-Athlete Award for the fall semester.

House, a junior biology major, was honored as a member of the women’s cross country team at Heidelberg.

The Landess Scholar-Athlete Award, made possible through a gift from Heidelberg Board of Trustees member Bill Landess, class of 1995, recognizes students-athletes who earn above a 3.0 GPA during the semester of competition. The team trophy for the fall semester went to the women’s cross country team, which recorded a combined 3.45 GPA last fall.

Submitted story

Submitted by the House family.

Submitted by the House family.