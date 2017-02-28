OSU Extension hosts Backyard Vegetable Garden Workshop on March 18

SPRINGFIELD – It takes a bit of know-how to grow a good vegetable garden. All are invited to the 3nd annual Backyard Vegetable Garden Workshop 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Springfield High School, 701 E. Home Road, Springfield.

Learn best practices for successful vegetable gardening. This year’s line-up includes Pam Bennett Bee, Friending Pollinators; Erik Draper, Dealing with Diseases and Soiled by the Garden; Carolyn Allen, Growing Vegetables in Containers for Small-Space Gardeners; and Susie Broidy/Beth Bridgeman, Saving Seeds from the Past for the Future.

Deadline for registration is March 13. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $30 per person. The price includes a lunch catered by Seasons Bistro. Registration information is at http://go.osu.edu/vegetablegarden. Credit card on-line registration is at http://go.osu.edu/2017clarkvegetablegarden. Doors at Springfield High School open at 8:15 a.m. for check-in.

For more information on garden programs visit http://go.osu.edu/letsgarden or call 937-521-3860. The program is sponsored by SEEDS Community Garden Program of Ohio State University Extension Clark County and Springfield High School.

Submitted story

Submitted by OSU Extension.

