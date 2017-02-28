Posted on by

OSU Extension hosts Backyard Vegetable Garden Workshop on March 18


Submitted story

SPRINGFIELD – It takes a bit of know-how to grow a good vegetable garden. All are invited to the 3nd annual Backyard Vegetable Garden Workshop 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Springfield High School, 701 E. Home Road, Springfield.

Learn best practices for successful vegetable gardening. This year’s line-up includes Pam Bennett Bee, Friending Pollinators; Erik Draper, Dealing with Diseases and Soiled by the Garden; Carolyn Allen, Growing Vegetables in Containers for Small-Space Gardeners; and Susie Broidy/Beth Bridgeman, Saving Seeds from the Past for the Future.

Deadline for registration is March 13. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $30 per person. The price includes a lunch catered by Seasons Bistro. Registration information is at http://go.osu.edu/vegetablegarden. Credit card on-line registration is at http://go.osu.edu/2017clarkvegetablegarden. Doors at Springfield High School open at 8:15 a.m. for check-in.

For more information on garden programs visit http://go.osu.edu/letsgarden or call 937-521-3860. The program is sponsored by SEEDS Community Garden Program of Ohio State University Extension Clark County and Springfield High School.

Submitted story

Submitted by OSU Extension.

Submitted by OSU Extension.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:41 pm |    

Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week
1:51 pm |    

Urbana Friends Church coordinating “Love and Hope Benefit” for cancer patient Lorena Campbell

Urbana Friends Church coordinating “Love and Hope Benefit” for cancer patient Lorena Campbell
11:20 am |    

Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week
comments powered by Disqus