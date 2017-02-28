Sara Neer to lead Security National Bank’s Mechanicsburg Office

MECHANICSBURG – Sara Neer has been tapped to lead Security National Bank’s Mechanicsburg Office. Neer joined the bank in 2011 at the Scioto Street Office. Positions she has held include Customer Service Supervisor, Assistant Branch Manager, Retail Administrative Manager and, most recently, Branch Manager of the Monument Square office in Urbana.

“Sara’s commitment to her community and to creating a positive customer experience make her a perfect fit for our Mechanicsburg office. We are excited to have her represent us in the Mechanicsburg community,” said Andy Irick, Senior Vice President of Security National Bank.

Neer is a member of “I Lead,” a young professionals organization in Urbana. She is also on the Santa Land Committee and is a graduate of Leadership Champaign County. She lives in Urbana with her husband, Derek, and their son, Julien.

