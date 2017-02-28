Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Stripes and I am a 4-year-old Lab Boxer mix. I weigh 63 pounds. I have already been neutered and I am up to date on my shots. I get along great with other dogs and I like kids. OK…and I don’t really mind cats, so if you have a feline at home, it’s alright. I promise to nicely negotiate sleeping arrangements and who gets to nap on the favorite rug. I came all the way up here from Kentucky. My person could no longer take care of me. I just need a new forever family and I promise to be a good boy. Won’t you please come and see me? They told me that I was going to be in the paper with a picture and everything! So you see, this is my chance for everybody to see me. Won’t you be the one who says “That’s the one! That’s the one I’ve been waiting for!” Because you’re the one I’ve been hoping for. Please open your heart and your home for me. I will love you like nobody’s business and I will be your best and most loyal friend. You see, I like it here and I’ve made lots of friends. We get to run and visit out on the playground. But I need a family of my own to love me.

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We need Clorox the most right now if you can drop off a couple of gallons for us! We need Lysol Lemon spray cleaner, paper towels, Dawn dish soap (original), and laundry soap. We can also use the elevated pet beds by Kuranda (go to kuranda.com). Any donations are always appreciated. Please take a look at our website for other ideas for donations. Stripes says…Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Martin and Samara are two friendly black cats patiently waiting at the door for someone to adopt them. Their former owner adopted the brother and sister from Paws about two years ago. Their owner recently had to move to an assisted living place and was heartbroken not to be able to take the two sweet cats. Martin and Samara miss their former home and hope that someone will fall in love with both of them and adopt them. Martin and Samara have wonderful personalities and they love to play. They enjoy all sorts of kitty toys and napping in the cat tower. If you are looking for faithful companions then Martin and Samara would be ideal pets! They are both quiet and gentle cats who like attention. They are up to date on their shots. Martin is neutered and Samara is spayed. They tested negative for feline leukemia and are litter box trained. Please give these two adorable cats a good forever home!

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call the shelter at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at [email protected] Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana. There are many wonderful cats, adorable kittens and fun-loving dogs at the shelter waiting for good homes. Paws Animal Shelter needs donations of Purina Kitten Chow, Purina Complete Cat Chow, Purina Dog Chow and Purina Puppy Chow. We also could use donations of bleach, laundry detergent, 39 gallon trash bags and clumping cat litter. We are a nonprofit organization that operates only by donations. We do not receive any city, county or state funding. We depend on public donations and our adoption fees to run the shelter. Please consider making a donation to help fund our shelter. We are always looking for volunteers to come to the shelter and help out. You could play with the cats or dogs to help socialize them.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Hey, my name is Sonar. My life almost ended last month when I was on the list to be killed at another shelter. I was saved and brought to PAWS Shelter.

I am a 1 1/2-year-old Terrier mix boy. I have a lot of energy and I love to run and play and my tail wags and wags when you humans stop at my kennel to see me. I take treats really nicely and the staff tells me I have very soulful eyes. I don’t know what that means but they always smile when they say it.

I am very interested in the kitties. Maybe I would like them. I don’t know, and I’m kind of particular about my doggie friends but I’m learning to make new friends.

I am neutered and have had all my vaccinations. Please stop and see me. Maybe we can take a walk!

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Pluto is our featured pet this week. This big beautiful boy is 3 years old and very playful and active. Pluto is a hound mix, good with other dogs and good around children. Pluto isn’t too interested in cats and actually lived with one in his previous home. Pluto is neutered, HW tested, vaccinated, wormed and treated with heart worm prevention. He is also micro chipped and has been given a 3 month flea prevention. If you love the song of a hound you’ll love this big fella. For more information or to meet Pluto please stop out to our facility located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg. You can find a complete listing of our available pets at petfinder.com and/or adoptapet.com. To see our newest arrivals and to keep updated on our events and growth be sure to “like” our Facebook page. We do require an approved application prior to adoption. An application can be filled out at our location or downloaded from our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com.

Spring is just around the corner; be sure your pets are protected from fleas and mosquitoes.

Submitted by Champaign County pet shelters and rescues.

