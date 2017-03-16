Champaign Co. 4-Hers make pillows for children at Nationwide Children’s Hospital

On March 6 and 7, a total of 61 Champaign County 4-H members, advisors and parents participated in an Ohio 4-H Week community service event to construct pillows for patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. After much sewing and stuffing, the group constructed 104 pillows that will help comfort children while they undergo treatment at the hospital. Appreciation was expressed for those who participated in the constructing and those who donated fabric and stuffing.

Champaign County 4-Hers and friends construct pillows for hospitalized children. http://burgtelegram.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_Community-Service-Project-Pillows-for-Childrens-Hospital-011.jpg Champaign County 4-Hers and friends construct pillows for hospitalized children. Submitted photos Multiple colors and designs were used to create comfy pillows for hospitalized children. http://burgtelegram.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_Community-Service-Project-Pillows-for-Childrens-Hospital-017.jpg Multiple colors and designs were used to create comfy pillows for hospitalized children. Submitted photos

Submitted by Champaign County Extension.

