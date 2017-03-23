Oasis of Mercy Food Pantry to open on St. Michael’s Catholic Church land

A dedication for the Oasis of Mercy Food Pantry, 40 Walnut St., is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 1. Established for those in need within the Mechanicsburg school district, the pantry will open its doors to patrons for the first time from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

The pantry will be housed in the reconstructed St. Michael’s Parish Hall, expected to be completed by next month.

The operation will be overseen by a board of directors from the community. Scott Spinner is the director, while eight representatives from surrounding parishes will serve as board members. At quarterly meetings they will discuss the pantry’s financial status, as well as opportunities for fundraisers, financial support, operational needs and volunteer schedules.

Only volunteers will provide the services of Oasis of Mercy. Those services include providing canned and boxed food 4-7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month to those in need. It is hoped that clothing will be provided for those in need in the future.

A Second Harvest Food Truck visits the fourth Thursday of every month. Volunteers start passing out food at 5 p.m. Volunteers from St. Michael’s and from throughout the community gather to serve over 120 families in need of food, coats and miscellaneous. items. Over 60 volunteers make this happen each month.

When the food pantry is not in use, the Seniors Lunch (age 65+) will be held 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. every Tuesday. This, too, is run only by volunteers, who take the lunch orders, place the orders each Monday, receive the food, test the food, pass out the food and facilitate over two hours of socialization for the 15+ attendees. This lunch has been up and running for four months, and the number of participants is expected to increase.

Also on the property is an outdoor prayer grotto for all who wish to pray. The grotto is designed by Brandon Moore, a local landscape design artist.

Oasis of Mercy will be funded and supplied through donations, grants, canned food drives and other resources from the surrounding community.

Those wishing to volunteer or wishing more information can contact Spinner at [email protected] or 614-507-0882.

Information provided on behalf of Oasis of Mercy Food Pantry.

