M’Burg school board swears in new member

Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools welcomed its newest board member March 13.

Board member Mack Delong was sworn in at the board’s regular meeting. He replaces retired board member Dan Gaver. Delong is a store leader at Kroger, has four children in the district and a fifth who will attend in the future. His term ends at the end of December.

The board also approved the Energy and Client Service Agreement with Waibel Energy Systems, from March 1, 2017, to Feb. 28, 2018. The agreement, to cost the district $12,000 (plus a split of any savings over a certain amount) is the third approved by the board. Waibel helps the district save money in its energy usage by monitoring that usage and determining what can be changed to maximize savings.

Mechanicsburg Treasurer Scott Maruniak said the district first started working with Waibel through a Dayton Power & Light grant. The district elected to continue working with Waibel because of the savings provided. Maruniak said the district has saved over $25,000 in energy costs since it first started working with Waibel.

In other action, the board:

•Accepted the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.

•Approved an agreement to deposit public funds with Security National Bank from Jan. 1, 2017 to Jan. 31, 2022.

•Approved the Class of 2017 graduates, pending compliance with graduation guidelines.

•Accepted donations of 18 computer monitors from Ohio Hi-Point to upgrade old monitors in elementary classrooms; $206 from K Family Concessions – $103 each for the class of 2017 and 2019; and a total of $1,015 in donations from Pizza Alley, Dana Harrigan, Barb Zerkle, Edward Jones Investments Zachary Fierly, Buckeye Foot and Ankle Dr. Susan Yu, Dr. Jessica Kile, Andrea Muterspaw, Sheryl Ghindea, Natasha Corwin, Dana Smith, Edward Jones Investments Dennis Serie, Ron Welch, Larry Kyte Realty, Tim’s Towing and Krugh Insurance, all for the 2017 After Prom.

•Approved the 2017-18 school calendar.

•Approved volunteers for the 2016-17 school year.

•Approved advancing teacher Kassie Coffman on the bachelor’s-plus salary schedule.

Approves energy savings agreement

