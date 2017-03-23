Pioneer Electric Cooperative to host Cooperative Spirit Day, annual meeting

PIQUA – Pioneer’s Cooperative Spirit Day and 81st annual meeting will be held March 25 at Edison Community College.

The doors will open at 7:30 a.m. and the event will kick off at 8 a.m. with breakfast and a management update for members, followed by the business meeting and an announcement of the board election results, an overview of 2016 goals and forecasting for 2017, and recognition of retiring board member Edward Sanders. Cooperative Spirit Day will follow from 10 a.m. to noon.

This year’s Spirit Day focuses on various aspects of safety. Professionals from various local organizations, including fire and extension services, will be on hand to visit with members, provide demonstrations, offer information and answer questions about safety.

Additionally, Pioneer employees will also be available to provide safety information, lead safety-related activities, offer live demonstrations, discuss 2017 incentives and hand out bicycle helmets to children in attendance. There will also be activities — including face painting, balloon animals, and lineman dress up — as well as snacks and refreshments provided. Attendees can have their photo taken with Solar Sam, who will be on-site to help introduce the new community solar program.

“Attending our Cooperative Spirit Day and Annual Meeting is a great way to engage with Pioneer employees and keep up on what’s new at the cooperative. This year members will have the opportunity to visit with local safety organizations as the safety of our members and employees is Pioneer’s top priority,” said Ron Salyer, president and CEO.

If members are interested in breakfast during the management update, it’s not too late. Call the Pioneer office at 800-762-0997 to RSVP.

Pioneer Electric Cooperative, a not-for-profit business based in Piqua, with more than 16,600 members, serves a majority of Champaign, Miami and Shelby counties as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties, Mercer, Auglaize, Logan, Union, Madison, Clark, Montgomery and Darke counties.

Submitted by Pioneer Electric Cooperative.

