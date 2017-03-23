Triad school district to hold kindergarten registration April 27-28

NORTH LEWISBURG – The Triad Local School District will conduct kindergarten registration at the elementary school on April 27 and 28. Those in the Triad Local School District with a child who will turn 5 by Aug. 1 can call the elementary school office at 937-826-3102, ext. 4001 to schedule a registration time. During the visit, parents/guardians and their children can tour a school bus, meet all the kindergarten teachers and, of course, register for the 2017-2018 school year.

