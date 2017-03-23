Future Chefs move on to Nationals

Fourth and fifth grade students from Urbana City Schools and Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools competed in the annual “Future Chef Culinary Competition” sponsored by Sodexo School Services, which manages the Food Service programs at both districts.

This year, students were asked to submit their version of a “Healthy Comfort Food” recipe.

Five finalists from each district were chosen for the final competition and competed against their classmates. Judging was based on taste, originality, ease of preparation, healthy attributes, kid appeal and plate presentation.

This year’s grand prize winners are fifth grader Jenna Weimer from Urbana schools, for her Greek Yogurt Mac & Cheese, and fourth grader Hailey Gaylor from Mechanicsburg schools for her Italian Sausage Soup.

Both grand prize winners received a prize backpack that included a Chef Remmi Cookbook, cooking utensils, chef apron, Fitbit and other prizes.

The finalists’ recipes will be submitted to the national competition for the next round of the contest.

Submitted story

Submitted by Sodexo School Services.

Submitted by Sodexo School Services.