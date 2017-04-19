Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public Library offer several programs

MECHANICSBURG – On April 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public Library will present a make it-take it, gourd birdhouse workshop. Each participant will receive a white-painted gourd with a pre-drilled hole. All necessary supplies will be provided.

Phyllis Powers will demonstrate how to use stencils to create a design while encouraging attendees to be creative and use free-hand designs. She encourages participants to wear appropriate clothing for painting.

To register, visit the Mechanicsburg Public Library or phone 937-834-2004. Space is limited to 15 people. The cost is $10 for Friends of the Library members and $15 for non-members.

In the future, The Friends of the Library will be offering the following workshops: Create a Container/Companion Planting (June), Paint Your Own Greeting Cards (August), and Pumpkins with Succulents (September).

These painted gourds are on display at the Mechanicsburg Public Library. http://burgtelegram.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Gourd-display-samples.jpg These painted gourds are on display at the Mechanicsburg Public Library. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public Library.

Submitted by the Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public Library.