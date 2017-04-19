Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public Library offer several programs

MECHANICSBURG – On April 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public Library will present a make it-take it, gourd birdhouse workshop. Each participant will receive a white-painted gourd with a pre-drilled hole. All necessary supplies will be provided.
Phyllis Powers will demonstrate how to use stencils to create a design while encouraging attendees to be creative and use free-hand designs. She encourages participants to wear appropriate clothing for painting.
To register, visit the Mechanicsburg Public Library or phone 937-834-2004. Space is limited to 15 people. The cost is $10 for Friends of the Library members and $15 for non-members.
In the future, The Friends of the Library will be offering the following workshops: Create a Container/Companion Planting (June), Paint Your Own Greeting Cards (August), and Pumpkins with Succulents (September).
Submitted by the Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public Library.