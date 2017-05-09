Oasis officially open and serving

The Oasis of Mercy Food Pantry, 40 Walnut St., is now officially open, with operating hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month.

Upcoming dates for service include May 16, June 6, June 20, July 4 and July 18.

The pantry is housed in the reconstructed St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parish Hall.

Only volunteers provide the services of Oasis of Mercy. Those services include providing canned and boxed food to those in need.

Oasis of Mercy is funded and supplied through donations, grants, canned food drives and other resources from the surrounding community and serves any person in need within the Mechanicsburg school district.

Those wishing to volunteer or seeking more information can email [email protected] or find the organization on Facebook at Oasis of Mercy Food Pantry.