Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Adorable Mango is a beautiful cat waiting for someone to adopt her. She is a sweet girl looking for a good forever home. She would be the ideal companion for quiet evenings, curled up on the couch beside you. Mango may be just the friend you are looking for. She is playful, curious and affectionate. Mango is a sweet cat with a great personality to match! She would be the purr-fect pet!

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call Paws at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at [email protected] Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana. There are many wonderful cats, adorable kittens and fun-loving dogs at the shelter waiting for good homes. Paws Animal Shelter needs donations of Purina Kitten Chow, Purina Complete Cat Chow, Purina Dog Chow and Purina Puppy Chow. We also could use donations of bleach, laundry detergent, 39 gallon trash bags and clumping cat litter. We are a nonprofit organization that operates only by donations. We do not receive any city, county or state funding. We depend on public donations and our adoption fees to run the shelter. Please consider making a donation to help fund our shelter.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Ranger was abandoned in one of PAWS’ outside kennels. He was extremely scared and nervous when the staff found him the following morning. Ranger has been with us several months now and he has regained his confidence and now is a tail-wagging, bundle of love. He seems to get along well with his kennel mates and all the staff and volunteers. He is not yet comfortable walking in a leash but when he finds his new loving home, I think he will become more trusting of the leash. Ranger is 1-2 years old and would make a great addition to a family. He is neutered. Please stop and meet Ranger.

All of our dogs are looking for a loving home where they can be taken care of for the rest of their lives.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) would like to introduce Snowball, a Yorkie mix little lady. Snowball came to CCAWL as an owner surrender and she would love to find her forever home. She is 10 months old and weighs a little over 9 pounds. Snowball is pee-pad trained as well as house-trained. She likes children and is good with other dogs and cats. Her personality is cheerful but a little timid. She would thrive with love and attention from a caring owner. As with all CCAWL pets, Snowball is spayed and fully vetted which includes heart worm testing and prevention, fully vaccinated, wormed and flea and tick prevention. All CCAWL dogs also have been micro chipped and come with their 2017 Ohio Dog License. You are welcome to meet Snowball or any other of the adoptable pets at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg. Our phone number is 937-834-5236. We do require an approved adoption application for all adoptions. You can fill out an application at our facility or download an application from our webpage at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. Our adoption donation is $150 and must be paid by check or cash. The most common pest your dog can pick up on a walk—or at home—is fleas. Infestation can be easily prevented and eliminated with a number of products available, including topical treatments to oral tablets. Another pest you may encounter outdoors is mosquitoes, which can spread diseases, such as heartworm. Dogs with heartworm infections can develop often life-threatening problems over time. The worms grow in the heart and can migrate to other organs. Animals who share the wonderful outdoors, such as raccoons, coyotes and squirrels, can also transmit internal parasites. As a puppy, your dog was dewormed, but that doesn’t mean he has a life-long protection. He can also become infected with parasites later in life. Your veterinarian can test your dog’s stool and, if needed, provide treatment for him. Just a friendly reminder, The Champaign County Animal Welfare League will be closed this Saturday, May 6, and is always closed the first Saturday of every month.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

